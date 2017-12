Directora-geral do FMI: Crescimento mundial será “mais forte e melhor repartido” em 2018

"We will gradually enter a time where having a lifetime employment based on tasks that are not justified will be less and less sustainable - we're actually already there." - Emmanuel Macron www.msn.com/en-gb/video/other/french-civil-servants-no-more-jobs-for-life/vi-AAeGlDD

Anónimo

Há 7 horas

"We have to find new ways of employing people and maybe people need to find new ways of spending their time... The truthful answer is we won’t need as many people." - John Cryan www.businessinsider.com/deutsche-bank-ceo-cryan-robots-and-banking-jobs-2017-9