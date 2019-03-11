Centeno admite que travagem está a ser "um pouco mais longa do que o esperado"

I welcomed the Franco-German proposal on the €A budget, it is a good contribution and it comes at the right time since we want to make a final decision on this by June.@sole24ore interview pic.twitter.com/aOfCzUsfSy — Mário Centeno (@mariofcenteno) 10 de março de 2019

"A incerteza sobre as contas públicas italianas também não ajudou e eu acho que o Governo italiano já se apercebeu disso", afirmou Centeno, recusando fazer mais comentários sobre a situação orçamental de Itália enquanto a Comissão Europeia não fizer a sua análise.Mas no que toca ao conjunto dos países, para o líder do Eurogrupo há capacidade para amortecer esta travagem e dar a volta à situação dado que a Zona Euro continua a registar um excedente comercial, tem as finanças públicas "equilibradas" e o "ritmo de crescimento do investimento está a aproximar-se de níveis pré-crise"."Ao nível agregado da Zona Euro, há espaço de manobra para reagir", afirma Mário Centeno, pedindo uma ação "coordenada" uma vez que há países onde a margem de manobra é maior. É o caso da Alemanha que já foi alvo do mesmo tipo de recomendação (aumentar os gastos) por parte do Fundo Monetário Internacional (FMI) ou da Comissão Europeia."Tenho a certeza que [essa ação] será suficiente para lidar com esta desaceleração", considera o presidente do Eurogrupo, afastando cenários catastróficos para a economia da Zona Euro neste momento. As previsões mais pessimistas do Banco Central Europeu (BCE) e da Organização para a Cooperação e o Desenvolvimento Económico (OCDE), divulgadas na semana passada, apontam para um crescimento de 1,1% e 1%, respetivamente, em 2019.Centeno argumenta que a situação atual é diferente comparada com a de há dez anos, de tal forma que diz que "seria surpreendido se visse a repetição dessas circunstâncias tão excecionais", ou seja, de uma crise financeira e das dívidas soberanas. A garantia que deixa é que as ferramentas que existem atualmente "irão provar a sua eficácia".Esta mensagem foi também transmitida pelo presidente do Eurogrupo esta segunda-feira, 11 de março, numa reunião com os parceiros sociais a nível europeu em Bruxelas. "As perspetivas económicas tornaram-se mais incertas e dominadas pelos riscos negativos", avisa, assinalando que na sua maioria têm origem em fatores externos, mas que também não se pode "ignorar" os fatores internos."A coordenação a nível europeu pode ajudar", destaca o presidente do Eurogrupo, recomendando aos países com espaço orçamental para o usarem em "objetivos produtivos" ao passo que aconselha os países com elevada dívida pública a avançar com uma consolidação orçamental "amiga do crescimento" ao dar prioridade a despesa que promova o crescimento.Para Mário Centeno "é claro que os benefícios do crescimento económico ainda têm de ser melhor distribuídos entre os cidadãos e regiões".