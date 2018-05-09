Coreia do Norte liberta três prisioneiros norte-americanos

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de maio de 2018

Secretary Pompeo and his "guests" will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de maio de 2018

A Coreia do Norte libertou três prisioneiros norte-americanos, numa vitória diplomática para Donald Trump enquanto se organiza o primeiro encontro entre Kim Jong-un e o presidente dos EUA. Todos os libertados são cidadãos de ascendência coreana.A libertação foi anunciada por Donald Trump no Twitter, um dia depois de este ter rasgado o acordo nuclear com o Irão, refere a Sábado. Na mesma conferência de imprensa, o presidente dos EUA explicou que Mike Pompeo, o seu secretário de Estado, estava a viajar para a Coreia do Norte. Agora, informou que Pompeo volta com "os três cavalheiros maravilhosos que toda a gente quer encontrar".Recentemente, a Coreia do Norte anunciou que terminaria com os testes nucleares e de mísseis de largo alcance.