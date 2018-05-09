Coreia do Norte liberta três prisioneiros norte-americanos

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de maio de 2018
Secretary Pompeo and his "guests" will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 A.M. in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de maio de 2018
Recentemente, a Coreia do Norte anunciou que terminaria com os testes nucleares e de mísseis de largo alcance.
Um bom gesto, pena é o o estudante por ter apanhado um cartaz, ter sido preso e tão maltratado e vir a falecer horas depois de ter sido libertado...
Muitas pistas de Trump nao temos ,mas eu creio ter visto1.Com o rasgar do acordo nuclear com o Irao e ele ser aplaudido apenas por2paises(Israel e Arabia saudita)mostram-nos q Trump gostaria armar o maior numero de paises com armamento americano.Tanto berro contra Norte Coreia e deixa Irao o a solta
