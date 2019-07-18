Conjuntura Desigualdade de rendimento em Portugal atinge mínimo de 1995, mas está acima da média europeia
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Conjuntura

Desigualdade de rendimento em Portugal atinge mínimo de 1995, mas está acima da média europeia

Os dados do Eurostat mostram que a desigualdade de rendimento em Portugal está no nível mais baixo desde o início da série estatística (1995), mas continua acima da média europeia.
Desigualdade de rendimento em Portugal atinge mínimo de 1995, mas está acima da média europeia
Reuters
Assine 1mês/1€
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Tiago Varzim 18 de julho de 2019 às 10:31
A diferença entre os 20% da população com mais rendimento e os 20% com menos rendimento baixou para um mínimo de, pelo menos, 23 anos em Portugal. Ainda assim, o rácio é superior à média europeia, segundo os dados divulgados esta quinta-feira, 18 de julho, pelo Eurostat.

Em Portugal, a desigualdade de rendimento baixou dos 5,7 em 2017 para os 5,22 em 2018. Isto significa que os 20% com mais rendimento ganhou 5,22 vezes mais do que os 20% com menos rendimento. 

Os dados do Eurostat não permitem perceber o que causou esta redução da desigualdade de rendimento: se uma redução do rendimento no topo ou uma subida do rendimento na base, ou ambas. Porém, esta evolução deverá ser explicada pelo aumento do salário mínimo nos últimos anos. 
Apesar da trajetória descendente deste indicador - cujo ponto alto foi atingido justamente no início da série estatística, em 1995, quando estava nos 7,4 -, o rácio de desigualdade de rendimento em Portugal continua a ser superior à média europeia (5,1 em 2017).

"A forma como o rendimento e a riqueza são distribuídos pela sociedade determina até que ponto os indivíduos têm acesso igual aos bens e serviços produzidos pela economia nacional", explica o gabinete de estatística europeu. 

Um indicador "importante" da distribuição do rendimento é este rácio entre o rendimento total recebido por 20% da população com mais rendimento e o rendimento recebido por 20% da população com menos rendimento. 

Entre os 28 Estados-membros, a República Checa e a Eslovénia são os dois países com a menor desigualdade de rendimento (3,4). Seguem-se a Finlândia (3,5), a Eslováquia (3,5) e a Bélgica (3,8).

Já a maior desigualdade de rendimento encontra-se na Bulgária onde o rendimento do quintil superior é 8,2 vezes superior do quintil mais baixo. Segue-se a Lituânia (7,3), a Espanha (6,6), a Roménia (6,5), a Letónia (6,3) e a Grécia (6,1).


Informação de qualidade tem valor. Invista. 1º mês por 1€

Saber mais e Alertas
pub
Mais lidas
Últimas notícias Negócios

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Home
Últimas
Cotações
Negócios TV