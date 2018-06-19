Política Monetária Draghi em Sintra: "A política monetária na Zona Euro deve ser paciente"
Paciência e incerteza foram as duas palavras-chave do discurso de Mario Draghi esta terça-feira no Fórum do Banco Central Europeu sobre a política monetária da Zona Euro.
Tiago Varzim 19 de junho de 2018 às 10:05
O presidente do Banco Central Europeu (BCE) deixou uma mensagem de cautela num discurso em Sintra no Fórum do BCE. Mario Draghi usou por sete vezes a palavra "incerteza", dizendo mesmo que esta aumentou recentemente, e manteve a mensagem de que a política monetária da Zona Euro tem de ser "paciente, prudente e persistente". Palavras que chegam poucos dias depois de o BCE ter decidido terminar o programa de compras em Dezembro deste ano e ter afastado um cenário de aumento de juros antes do Verão de 2019.

Se por um lado 2017 foi uma surpresa positiva, 2018 já levou à revisão em baixa das perspectivas de crescimento económico. Num discurso esta terça-feira no Fórum do BCE em Sintra, Mario Draghi afirmou que "os dados divulgados recentemente criam questões sobre a durabilidade do cenário de crescimento [económico]". O presidente do BCE comparou o actual período de recuperação com anteriores períodos para concluir que houve mudanças.

Primeiro, não é normal uma desaceleração tão cedo. Segundo, a duração do ciclo costuma ser de 31 trimestres de crescimento com o PIB a saltar 21%, mas neste momento o ciclo vai em 20 trimestres e o PIB avançou menos de 10%. 

Draghi admite que parte desta desaceleração económica tem a ver com factores temporários, como a existência de um Inverno mais rigoroso em vários países da Zona Euro.

Mas há factores mais estruturais: há sinais de constrangimentos na capacidade das empresas em alguns sectores. Por um lado, esta recuperação económico "tem sido rica em empregos". Por outro lado, falta o capital (investimento), que tem tido uma contribuição de "aproximadamente zero" para o crescimento.

Acresce que a incerteza tem aumentado recentemente. Mario Draghi identifica os desafios: a ameaça de um aumento do proteccionismo mundial promovido pela imposição de tarifas no aço e alumínio pelos Estados Unidos; o aumento do preço do petróleo desencadeada pelos riscos geopolíticos no Médio Oriente; e a possibilidade de uma "persistente" e "elevada" volatibilidade nos mercados financeiros.

Também há factores benignos, mas de menor dimensão. Ambos têm a ver com a expansão orçamental: nos EUA com a reforma fiscal de Donald Trump e em vários países da Zona Euro que têm ajustado as suas finanças públicas após a crise. 

É este enquadramento macroeconómico que leva Draghi a manter-se "paciente em determinar o timing do primeiro aumento dos juros". Aos mercados promete "previsibilidade" e uma evolução "gradual" para manter a inflação a caminho do objectivo de médio-longo prazo inferior, mas perto, a 2%.



