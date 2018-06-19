Paciência e incerteza foram as duas palavras-chave do discurso de Mario Draghi esta terça-feira no Fórum do Banco Central Europeu sobre a política monetária da Zona Euro.

Draghi admite que parte desta desaceleração económica tem a ver com factores temporários, como a existência de um Inverno mais rigoroso em vários países da Zona Euro.



Mas há factores mais estruturais: há sinais de constrangimentos na capacidade das empresas em alguns sectores. Por um lado, esta recuperação económico "tem sido rica em empregos". Por outro lado, falta o capital (investimento), que tem tido uma contribuição de "aproximadamente zero" para o crescimento.



Acresce que a incerteza tem aumentado recentemente. Mario Draghi identifica os desafios: a ameaça de um aumento do proteccionismo mundial promovido pela imposição de tarifas no aço e alumínio pelos Estados Unidos; o aumento do preço do petróleo desencadeada pelos riscos geopolíticos no Médio Oriente; e a possibilidade de uma "persistente" e "elevada" volatibilidade nos mercados financeiros.



Também há factores benignos, mas de menor dimensão. Ambos têm a ver com a expansão orçamental: nos EUA com a reforma fiscal de Donald Trump e em vários países da Zona Euro que têm ajustado as suas finanças públicas após a crise.



É este enquadramento macroeconómico que leva Draghi a manter-se "paciente em determinar o timing do primeiro aumento dos juros". Aos mercados promete "previsibilidade" e uma evolução "gradual" para manter a inflação a caminho do objectivo de médio-longo prazo inferior, mas perto, a 2%.