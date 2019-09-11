Saúde Governo dos EUA vai banir cigarros eletrónicos com sabor
Governo dos EUA vai banir cigarros eletrónicos com sabor

O presidente Donald Trump diz que se trata de um "problema" e o secretário de Estado da Saúde disse que o governo vai forçar as empresas a remover os produtos.
Diogo Barreto - Sábado 11 de setembro de 2019 às 21:39
O secretário de Estado da Saúde e Serviços Humanos dos EUA, Alex Azar, anunciou esta quarta-feira que a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pretende "retirar do mercado" os cigarros eletrónicos com sabor.

O secretário de Estado sublinhou que há novos dados que "mostram que a popularidade destes cigarros entre os mais jovens continua a aumentar rapidamente" e afirmou que o governo norte-americano "não vai manter-se impávido enquanto isso acontece".



