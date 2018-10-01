Saúde Nobel da Medicina entregue a James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo
Nobel da Medicina entregue a James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo

O norte-americano e o japonês viram-lhes atribuída a condecoração "pela sua descoberta na terapia de cancro através da inibição da regulação imunitária negativa".
Nobel da Medicina entregue a James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo
Negócios 01 de outubro de 2018 às 10:42
O Prémio Nobel de 2018 na categoria de Fisiologia e Medicina foi esta segunda-feira, 1 de Outubro, atribuido a James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo "pela sua descoberta na terapia de cancro através da inibição da regulação imunitária negativa".






