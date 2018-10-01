Nobel da Medicina entregue a James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo

O Prémio Nobel de 2018 na categoria de Fisiologia e Medicina foi esta segunda-feira, 1 de Outubro, atribuido a James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo "pela sua descoberta na terapia de cancro através da inibição da regulação imunitária negativa".

BREAKING NEWS

The 2018 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo "for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation." pic.twitter.com/gk69W1ZLNI