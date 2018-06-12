O que diz o documento assinado por Trump e Kim?

O documento afirma que os Estados Unidos irão fornecer "garantias de segurança" não especificadas a Kim, em troca do "compromisso inabalável do líder norte-coreano com a completa desnuclearização da península coreana".
Os líderes de Washington e Pyongyang assinaram cópias do documento, em coreano e em inglês, para marcar o fim da primeira reunião entre chefes de Estado destes dois países desde a Guerra da Coreia, entre 1950 e 1953.
Trump e Kim destacaram o simbolismo do momento no acordo que assinaram, chamando-o de "evento de grande importância para superar décadas de tensões e hostilidades" entre as duas nações.
Em quatro pontos, estabeleceram as metas das futuras rondas de negociações entre ambos, sem especificar que passos serão dados no imediato. O presidente dos Estados Unidos e o líder da Coreia do Norte concordaram em estabelecer novas relações entre os países, comprometendo-se a "construir um regime de paz duradouro e estável na península coreana". Nesse sentido, Kim reafirmou que irá "trabalhar para a desnuclearização completa da península coreana", embora não haja indicação de prazos. Além disto, os dois líderes concordaram em trabalhar juntos no sentido de recuperar os restos mortais de prisioneiros de guerra dos Estados Unidos, presumivelmente soldados norte-americanos mortos na Guerra da Coreia. O documento não foi formalmente divulgado, mas o seu conteúdo, que está a ser revelado pela imprensa internacional, ficou perceptível nas fotografias captadas aquando da sua assinatura. Joint Statement of President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea at the Singapore Summit President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
Leia aqui na íntegra o conteúdo do documento (em inglês):
President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.
President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Convinced that the establishment of new U.S.-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:
1. The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.
2. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.
3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.
Having acknowledged that the U.S.-DPRK summit - the first in history - was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulations in this joint statement fully and expeditiously.
The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-up negotiations, led by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the U.S.-DPRK summit.
President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new U.S.-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.
(Signed)
DONALD J. TRUMP
President of the United States of America
KIM JONG UN
Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic
People’s Republic of Korea
June 12, 2018
Sentosa Island
Singapore
