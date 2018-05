Prazo para entrega do IRS termina a 1 de Junho por 31 de Maio ser feriado

Anónimo

Há 10 minutos

"...would represent the eighth year in a row of cuts to the IRS. It would fund the agency at $295 million below current levels and “force the agency to shed another 5,800 frontline employees" https://www.govexec.com/management/2018/05/irs-defends-budget-would-cut-more-2200-full-time-jobs/148415/