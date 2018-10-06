Américas Senado dos EUA confirma nomeação de Kavanaugh para o Supremo
Américas

Senado dos EUA confirma nomeação de Kavanaugh para o Supremo

Os senadores norte-americanos confirmaram a escolha de Kavanaugh para o Supremo.
Reuters
Negócios 06 de outubro de 2018 às 21:08
O Senado dos Estados Unidos votaram este sábado para confirmarem a nomeação de Trump de Brett Kavanaugh para o Supremo Tribunal. 

O Senado, controlado pelos republicados, votaram 50-48 a favor de Kavanaugh. 

Com esta votação, o Senado dá a Kavanaugh, que tem 53 anos, uma função vitalícia, apesar das acusações de abuso sexual ao magistrado. Esta nomeação suscitou um largo debate e polémica nos Estados Unidos, mesmo antes das eleições para o congresso a 6 de Novembro. Tornou-se particularmente aceso o debate depois do depoimento da professor universitária Christine Blasey Ford, que acusa o magistrado de ter tentado violá-la em 1982. Mais duas mulheres acusaram-se de assédio sexual nos anos 1980.

Kavanaugh lutou, negando as acusações até numa comissão do Senado, que foi vista, segundo a Reuters, por cerca de 20 milhões de pessoas. Donald Trump manteve-se ao lado do magistrado. 

Trump já manifestou a sua satisfação pelo resultado, dizendo que ainda esta noite assinará o despacho de nomeação.


Esta nomeação torna o Supremo um órgão mais conservador.



