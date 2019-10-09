Turquia lança operação militar no norte da Síria

The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army, just launched #OperationPeaceSpring against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists in northern Syria. Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area.— Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019
Para poder adicionar esta notícia aos seus favoritos deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site do Negócios, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A. Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.