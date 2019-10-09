Mundo Turquia lança operação militar no norte da Síria
Turquia lança operação militar no norte da Síria

O presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, anunciou que a ofensiva tem como objetivo eliminar o "corredor de terror" a sul da fronteira turca.
Sábado 09 de outubro de 2019 às 15:19
A Turquia lançou esta quarta-feira uma operação militar sobre forças curdas e terroristas do Estado Islâmico no nordeste da Síria, afirmou o presidente do país, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. De acordo com o mesmo, a ofensiva - que chamará "Operação Paz da Primavera" terá como objetivo eliminar o "corredor de terror" a sul da fronteira turca.
  
"A nossa missão é prevenir a criação de um corredor de terror pela fronteira a sul, e trazer paz à região", afirmou Erdogan no Twitter. "Vamos preservar a integridade territorial da Síria e libertar as comunidades locais de terroristas".



De acordo com uma fonte do Ministério de Defesa turco à Reuters, foram lançados ataques aéreos que serão apoiados por artilharia e canhões. Várias explosões foram ouvidas na cidade síria de Ras al Ain, na fronteira com a cidade turca de Ceylanpinar, indicou um repórter da CNN no local.

O embaixador norte-americano em Ancara foi, entretanto, convocado pelo Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros da Turquia esta quarta-feira para ser informado das ofensivas do país em território sírio.

 A timing da operação militar ordenada por Erdogan está relacionado com a decisão dos Estados Unidos em retirarem o seu contingente militar de várias zonas deste país, para abrir espaço de manobra para o plano de Ancara. 

Como justificação, o presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, indicou que "Turquia, Europa, Síria, Irão, Iraque, Rússia e curdos" teriam agora de "resolver a situação".


