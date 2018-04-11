Mundo Trump avisa Moscovo que vai disparar mísseis contra a Síria
Trump avisa Moscovo que vai disparar mísseis contra a Síria

Numa altura em que termina o prazo auto-imposto de até 48 horas para responder ao alegado ataque com armamento químico pelo regime sírio, o presidente dos Estados Unidos escreveu no Twitter que vão ser disparados mísseis contra a Síria.
David Santiago 11 de abril de 2018 às 12:36
Reuters
David Santiago 11 de abril de 2018 às 12:36
Os Estados Unidos preparam-se para retaliar contra o ataque com armas químicas aparentemente levado a cabo no passado sábado pelas forças leais ao regime sírio de Bashar al-Assad. Esta quarta-feira, 11 de Abril, Donald Trump avisou a Rússia, através do Twitter, para se preparar porque Washington vai disparar mísseis para a Síria. 

"A Rússia propõe-se abater quaisquer e todos os mísseis disparados para a Síria. Prepara-te Rússia, porque eles vão chegar, bons, novos e 'inteligentes'", escreveu o presidente dos Estados Unidos defendendo que a Rússia não deveria associar-se a Assad, "que mata o próprio povo e gosta disso". 

Na segunda-feira, Trump avisou que os EUA responderiam, num prazo de 24-48 horas, ao ataque com armamento químico na cidade de Douma que provocou a morte a pelo menos 70 pessoas, garantindo que todas as opções estão em cima da mesa. Esse prazo termina hoje pelo que a todo o momento o Pentágono poderá ordenar um ataque militar. Como tal, a agência europeia de tráfego aéreo Eurocontrol avisou as companhias aéreas para terem redobrados cuidados ao sobrevoar a região Leste do Mediterrâneo face à possibilidade de ataques por via aérea na Síria ao longo das próximas 72 horas.


Em resposta à ameaça feita no início da semana por Trump, dirigentes do Kremlin garantiram que Moscovo reagiria a qualquer ataque militar desencadeado por Washington. A Rússia apoia o regime de Assad, tendo em conjunto com o Irão e as forças libanesas do xiita Hezbollah, apoiado as acções militares do regime sírio, que nos últimos meses efectivou o controlo sobre grande parte do território em torno da capital Damasco. 

Entretanto, esta manhã foram já registadas movimentações das forças aéreas russa e norte-americana. Quatro caças russos (Su-30 SM e SU-24 M) a escoltarem o "gigante" A-50 AWACS, enquanto um 1 P-8A (avião militar americano) partiu de uma base na Sicília em direcção à Síria e um Boeing E-3 da NATO foi visto a sobrevoar a zona fronteiriça entre a Turquia e a Síria.

(Notícia em actualização)



FT99 Há 17 minutos

Isto já faz lembrar as histórias da guerra que eram contadas pelo RAUL SOLNADO. A que horas atacam, quantos é que vem, se vierem a tempo ainda jantam connosco, ... e mais

