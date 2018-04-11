Trump avisa Moscovo que vai disparar mísseis contra a Síria

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 de abril de 2018
Para poder adicionar esta notícia aos seus favoritos deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site do Negócios, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 de abril de 2018
É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media - Grupo Cofina. Consulte as condições legais de utilização.