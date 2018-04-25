Tecnologias Bruxelas quer aumentar o investimento na inteligência artificial em 20 mil milhões até 2020
A Comissão Europeia quer aumentar o investimento na investigação e na inovação no âmbito da inteligência artificial (IA) em pelo menos 20 mil milhões de euros até ao final de 2020.
Reuters
Lusa 25 de abril de 2018 às 12:56
O executivo comunitário apresentou esta quarta-feira, 25 de Abril, em Bruxelas medidas com o objectivo de colocar a inteligência artificial (IA) ao serviço dos cidadãos europeus e de estimular a competitividade da Europa neste domínio.

A Comissão Europeia propôs hoje uma abordagem assente em três eixos: aumentar o investimento público e privado em IA, preparar as mudanças socio-económicas e garantir um quadro ético e jurídico adequado.

De acordo com a proposta comunitária, os sectores público e privado da UE devem aumentar os investimentos na investigação e na inovação no âmbito da IA em pelo menos 20 mil milhões de euros até ao final de 2020.

No intuito de apoiar estes esforços, a Comissão está a aumentar os seus investimentos para 1,5 mil milhões de euros para o período de 2018 a 2020, no âmbito do programa de investigação e inovação Horizonte 2020.

Este investimento deverá desencadear um financiamento adicional de 2,5 mil milhões de euros no âmbito das parcerias público-privadas existentes, por exemplo, no domínio dos mega-dados e da robótica, e irá apoiar o desenvolvimento da IA em sectores fundamentais, dos transportes à saúde, ligar e reforçar os centros de investigação no domínio da IA em toda a Europa e incentivar os ensaios e a experimentação.

A Comissão apoiará igualmente o desenvolvimento de uma plataforma de IA a pedido, que fornecerá acesso a importantes recursos de IA na UE para todos os utilizadores.

Além disso, o Fundo Europeu para Investimentos Estratégicos será mobilizado para conceder às empresas em geral e às start-ups apoio adicional para investimento em IA, em cerca de 500 milhões de euros até 2020.

O executivo comunitário irá ainda apoiar as parcerias entre as empresas e os estabelecimentos de ensino para atrair e manter na Europa mais talentos no campo da IA, criar programas de formação específicos financiados pelo Fundo Social Europeu, e apoiar as competências digitais, as competências nos domínios da ciência, tecnologia, engenharia e matemática bem como o espírito empresarial e a criatividade.

Para garantir um quadro ético e jurídico adequado, a Comissão irá apresentar, no final de 2018, orientações para as questões de ética sobre o desenvolvimento da IA, com base na Carta dos Direitos Fundamentais da União Europeia, tendo em consideração princípios como a protecção dos dados, a transparência e a responsabilização e como base o trabalho do Grupo Europeu de Ética para as Ciências e as Novas Tecnologias.



mais votado Anónimo Há 2 horas

Nova Zelândia, Primeiríssimo Mundo, economia e sociedade muito mais rica e desenvolvida do que a tristemente célebre portuguesa: "News broke last year that Inland Revenue was to cut its workforce of 5647 staff to only 3700 people by 2021- almost a third of its workforce – with many of those jobs to go this year. The $1.9 billion business transformation programme is a decade-long shift towards a more digital way of doing business. Around the corner and along the road a bit from where IRD used to have offices in Whanganui, staff at the BNZ will take little comfort in knowing they are not among the 50 staff throughout the country the bank has just announced are about to lose their jobs. More cuts are possible, the bank says, as it adapts to changing times, while across the ditch the bank's parent company is laying off 6000 staff." http://www.nzherald.co.nz/wanganui-chronicle/opinion/news/article.cfm?c_id=1503423&objectid=12031470

comentários mais recentes
Anónimo Há 2 horas

Entretanto no esquecido e pobrezinho Reino Unido... "HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) would be hardest hit, with 2,451 and 2,231 staff potentially made redundant, respectively, out of a Whitehall-wide total of 6,865 forecast losses. The Department for Transport (DfT) would lose 1,126 employees." www.computerweekly.com/news/450423926/Nearly-7000-civil-service-jobs-at-risk-in-government-as-a-platform-strategy

Anónimo Há 2 horas

