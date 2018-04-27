Américas Donald Trump ameaça retirar apoio a países que não querem o Mundial 2026 nos EUA
Donald Trump ameaça retirar apoio a países que não querem o Mundial 2026 nos EUA

O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ameaçou suspender o apoio aos países que não venham, eventualmente, a apoiar a candidatura dos Estados Unidos ao Campeonato do Mundo de Futebol, em 2026.
27 de abril de 2018 às 07:38
"Os Estados Unidos têm uma candidatura forte em conjunto com o Canadá e o México para a Campeonato do Mundo de Futebol, em 2026. Seria muito triste se os países que sempre apoiámos fossem fazer 'lobby' contra a proposta dos EUA. Porque devemos apoiar esses países quando eles não nos apoiam (inclusive nas Nações Unidas)?", questionou Donald Trump, na sua conta oficial Twitter, na quinta-feira à noite.

Marrocos é o outro candidato a receber, em 2016, a maior competição de futebol do mundo.

O congresso da Federação Internacional de Futebol (FIFA) reúne-se a 13 de Junho, em Moscovo, para a votação numa das duas candidaturas.

O presidente da Federação Francesa de Futebol, Noel Le Graet, já anunciou, este mês, ao jornal L'Equipe, que o voto francês vai para Marrocos. Donald Trump esteve reunido durante esta semana com o Presidente francês, Emmanuel Macron.



