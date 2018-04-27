Donald Trump ameaça retirar apoio a países que não querem o Mundial 2026 nos EUA

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 de abril de 2018
Para poder adicionar esta notícia aos seus favoritos deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site do Negócios, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 de abril de 2018
É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media - Grupo Cofina. Consulte as condições legais de utilização.