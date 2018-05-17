Redes Sociais Encontro à porta fechada de Zuckerberg alvo de críticas em Bruxelas
Encontro à porta fechada de Zuckerberg alvo de críticas em Bruxelas

O escândalo da Cambridge Analytica forçou Zuckerberg a aceitar a ida ao Parlamento Europeu, mas à porta fechada. Eurodeputados da esquerda, dos liberais e até uma comissária europeia criticaram o formato do encontro.
Tiago Varzim 17 de maio de 2018 às 15:08
"Porque não um directo no Facebook?" A questão foi deixada por Guy Verhofstadt, o líder dos liberais europeus (ALDE), após se saber que a audição de Mark Zuckerberg no Parlamento Europeu não será pública. Depois do anúncio, várias vozes mostraram-se contra o formato do encontro, incluindo a comissária europeia da Justiça, Vera Jourová. O Partido Popular Europeu (PPE), onde está o PSD e o CDS, ficou isolado com a extrema-direita.

Após semanas de negociações, o presidente do Parlamento Europeu, o italiano Antonio Tajani, anunciou esta quarta-feira que o CEO do Facebook irá, em princípio, na próxima semana, a Bruxelas. Mas a negociação trouxe um pormenor: ao contrário do que aconteceu no Senado e Congresso norte-americano, a audição na Europa será à porta fechada.

Perante o anúncio, não tardaram os comentários negativos a esta decisão da conferência de presidentes do Parlamento Europeu. A voz mais forte a pronunciar-se foi a comissária europeia da Justiça, Vera Jourová, no Twitter: "Pena que isto não vá ser uma audição pública".


"Existem mais utilizadores europeus no Facebook do que há nos EUA e os europeus merecem saber como é que os seus dados estão a ser geridos", argumentou Jourová. Tajani não perdeu tempo na resposta. Também no Twitter, o presidente do Parlamento Europeu disse que a decisão era da conferência de presidentes. E acrescentou um ataque: "Não é o seu trabalho controlar ou criticar o Parlamento Europeu".

Mas o italiano ficou praticamente sozinho na defesa do encontro. Também o líder dos liberais europeus (ALDE), Guy Verhofstadt, anunciou que não irá encontrar-se com Zuckerberg se o encontro for à porta fechada. "Tem de ser uma audição pública - porque não um directo no Facebook?", questionou, acusando Partido Popular Europeu (PPE) de se ter aliado à extrema-direita para manter o encontro privado.


Os socialistas europeus (S&D) também criticaram o encontro. "Estamos contentes que Mark Zuckerberg tenha aceitado vir ao Parlamento, mas o encontro deverá ser aberto e transparente", escreveu o segundo maior grupo político europeu num tweet. A mesma exigência foi feita pela eurodeputada dos Verdes, Ska Keller, assinalando que "os europeus não são utilizadores do Facebook de segunda classe".

O PPE fica assim isolado entre as principais forças europeias, tendo o apoio da extrema-direita. Manfred Weber, o líder do grupo, disse apenas que a ida de Zuckerberg ao Parlamento Europeu é uma "mensagem forte" para os consumidores europeus.

Está prevista uma audição pública com funcionários do Facebook, mas sem o CEO. Existirá uma uma audição conjunta com o Facebook e outras partes interessadas para fazer uma análise aprofundada dos aspectos relacionados com a protecção de dados pessoais. Um dos temas em destaque será o "potencial impacto nos processos eleitorais na Europa".

Apesar de ter aceitado o convite do Parlamento Europeu, Mark Zuckerberg rejeitou o mesmo convite feito pelo Parlamento britânico. Mas aceitou o convite de Emmanuel Macron para um encontro no Eliseu.



jcamacho Há 1 hora

Encontro à porta fechada de Zuckerberg alvo de críticas em Bruxelas
e ficam-se pelas críticas?!

pertinaz Há 1 hora

A EUROPA TRANSMITE UMA IMAGEM DE MEDIOCRIDADE E SUBMISSÃO...

