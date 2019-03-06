Automóvel Pininfarina apresenta elétrico de 2 milhões mais rápido do que um F-16
Automóvel

Pininfarina apresenta elétrico de 2 milhões mais rápido do que um F-16

Battista, uma das estrelas do Salão de Genebra, tem 1900 cv de potência e apresenta-se como o carro de estrada mais rápido de sempre.
Rita Faria 06 de março de 2019 às 14:12
É totalmente elétrico e promete uma aceleração dos 0 aos 100 km/h em menos de 2 segundos, o que o torna mais rápido do que um caça F-16.

O hipercarro Battista, o primeiro da fabricante Automobili Pininfarina, foi apresentado na terça-feira no Salão Automóvel de Genebra, e é descrito como o carro de estrada mais veloz de sempre, com 1.900 cv de potência distribuídos por quatro motores e 2.300 Nm de binário, capazes de atingir os 300 km/h em 12 segundos.

O superdesportivo tem uma autonomia de 450 kms e capacidade para superar os 400 km/h, mas segundo anunciou o CEO da Automobili Pininfarina, Michael Perschke, por razões de segurança, será fabricado primeiro uma versão cuja velocidade máxima está limitada a 350 km/h.

"Este carro vai dos 0 aos 300 km/h mais rápido do que um F-16. Por isso, será lançado com uma velocidade máxima de 350 kmh/h", explicou.

Serão fabricadas 150 unidades do Battista, que estarão disponíveis em 2020, com um preço de aproximadamente 2,2 milhões de dólares (cerca de 1,94 milhões de euros). Perschke espera ter todas as unidades vendidas depois do Pebble Beach Car Show, em agosto deste ano.

Anand Mahindra, chairman do indiano Mahindra Group, que detém a Automobili Pininfarina, partilhou no Twitter um vídeo do carro, na sua versão em branco.

O nome "Battista" é uma homenagem a Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina, fundador da Carrozzeria Pininfarina nos anos 1930.


