Tesla põe novo preço no Model 3 e acções sobem mais de 5%

O Model 3 já tem novo preço: 78 mil dólares. Na bolsa, o preço das acções engorda acima dos 5%. Paralelamente, a banca de investimento aplaude, com o Berenberg a aumentar o preço-alvo.
Ana Batalha Oliveira 21 de maio de 2018 às 18:44
A versão mais completa do Modelo 3 da Tesla já tem um número na etiqueta: 78 mil euros. E o número parece ter agradado aos investidores. Durante a sessão, as acções da Tesla subiram 5,30% para os 291,49 dólares, mantendo-se agora com uma valorização de 2,66%.

Em paralelo, o banco de investimento mais optimista em relação à empresa de Elon Musk, o Berenberg, subiu o preço-alvo da Tesla de 470 dólares para os 500 dólares. De acordo com a Reuters, os analistas justificam o aumento ao considerarem os objectivos em termos de margens realidade e não "apenas uma esperança".

O CEO, Elon Musk, mostrou-se confiante no desempenho do automóvel através da sua conta do twitter. "Incluindo todas as opções, rodas, pintura, etc (mas não o piloto automático) o custo é de 78.000 euros. Cerca do mesmo do BMW M3, mas 15% mais rápido e com melhor condução. Vai bater qualquer veículo da sua classe em circulação".


Numa recente conferência de imprensa, Musk assumiu que teria de apresentar um Modelo 3s com um preço mais elevado ou a Tesla "morreria".

De acordo com os analistas, o futuro da Tesla está em larga escala dependente da aceleração do Modelo 3, o veículo mais barato até à data, com os preços a começarem nos 35 mil euros. Até agora, a fabricante automóvel de Musk tem registado sucessivos atrasos na produção e falhado várias metas neste âmbito.



