Redes Sociais Twitter e Tweetdeck com falhas técnicas a nível global
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Redes Sociais

Twitter e Tweetdeck com falhas técnicas a nível global

A rede social confirmou que está com falhas técnicas desde a madrugada de hoje e que está a trabalhar para as corrigir. Entretanto, Twitter e Tweetdeck continuam com problemas nas notificações e envio de mensagens.
Twitter e Tweetdeck com falhas técnicas a nível global
Reuters
Assine 1mês/1€
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Negócios 02 de outubro de 2019 às 10:46
O Twitter anunciou que está com problemas técnicos na sua rede social e também na sua aplicação de gestão de mensagens Tweetdeck, durante a madrugada, com milhões de utilizadores a serem afetados. 

Segundo o Twitter, começaram a existir falhas no envio de mensagens diretas, nas notificações e também, em alguns casos, nos tweets. As falhas comprometeram também o uso do Tweetdeck. 

We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

A rede social disse estar a tentar resolver os problemas mas, por enquanto, sem sucesso. 

Quem tenta aceder ao Tweetdeck via aplicação móvel estará, ainda, impossibilitado de o conseguir fazer, uma vez que é reencaminhado para o site do Twitter.

As falhas técnicas fizeram-se sentir em todo o mundo. América do Norte, Europa e Ásia Pacífico foram as regiões mais afetadas.


Informação de qualidade tem valor. Invista. 1º mês por 1€

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Home
Últimas
Cotações
Negócios TV