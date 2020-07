A semana em oito gráficos: Bolsas em ganhos atiram dólar para quedas

It’ll be a significant week in the copper market as investors assess fresh anti-virus curbs in Chile’s mining industry, export figures from the South American nation, and the metal’s technical backdrop. Prices may extend gains above $6,000 after state-owned Codelco

at its largest copper mine, adding to other curtailments and shift-pattern changes. While the country managed to maintain output at high levels in May, the first clear view into how it fared in June comes on Tuesday, with monthly export data.