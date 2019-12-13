Economia China coloca-se no mesmo barco que os EUA e confirma acordo parcial
Economia em actualização

Depois de ontem os EUA terem anunciado um entendimento parcial com a China, agora foi a vez de Pequim fazê-lo. O acordo salvaguarda os interesses das empresas chinesas, assegurou o vice ministro do comércio do país.
Reuters
Gonçalo Almeida 13 de dezembro de 2019 às 15:28
Agora foi de vez. O vice-ministro chinês do Comércio, Wang Shouwen, confirmou o acordo comercial parcial avançado ontem pelos Estados Unidos.

Numa conferência de imprensa extraordinária marcada à última hora, o representante de Pequim disse que o acordo é real e que salvaguarda os interesses legais das empresas chinesas a atuar nos Estados Unidos, bem como o contrário.

Além disso, referiu que os Estados Unidos prometeram anular qualquer imposição de tarifas adicionais, e reduzir de forma gradual as já existentes, sobre produtos importados da China. As novas tarifas planeadas para o próximo dia 15 de dezembro serão assim canceladas, como era já esperado.

Este entendimento inicial entre as duas maiores economias do mundo, para além de definir uma anulação da imposição de tarifas que estavam em carteira, pressupõe a redução das que estão em vigor, de ambos os lados, em troca da compra - pela China - de mais produtos agrícolas produzidos pelos Estados Unidos.   

Donald Trump já reagiu através do seu Twitter e afirmou que, uma vez que esta primeira fase do acordo estava concluída, os dois países vão começar a planear a segunda fase. 


Os representantes chineses esperam que Donald Trump, líder da Casa Branca, cumpra com todas as suas promessas.


(Notícia em atualização)


