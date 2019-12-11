Câmbios Libra recua de máximos após sondagem dar vitória mais curta a Boris
1 Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Câmbios

Libra recua de máximos após sondagem dar vitória mais curta a Boris

A moeda britânica tem beneficiado com as expectativas de uma vitória confortável de Boris Johnson e tocou em máximos de oito meses. No entanto, uma nova sondagem mostra que a vitória poderá ser mais curta do que o esperado.
1
Assine 1mês/1€
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Gonçalo Almeida 11 de dezembro de 2019 às 10:21
A libra depreciou 0,6% para os 1,310 dólares esta quarta-feira, 11 de dezembro, depois de uma nova sondagem mostrar que o Partido Conservador do atual primeiro-ministro britânico Boris Johnson pode ganhar com uma margem inferior ao inicialmente previsto. 

A divisa britânica tem estado a beneficiar das sucessivas sondagens que mostravam uma vitória folgada para Boris Johnson, tendo mesmo tocado em máximos de oito meses nos últimos dias. No entanto, a nova sondagem da YouGov, feita a apenas dois dias das eleições gerais, mostrou que a vantagem dos Conservadores diminuiu mais de metade, face à que a mesma empresa fez, há duas semanas. 

Hoje, o mercado cambial estava já na expectativa, antes do final da reunião da Reserva Federal dos Estados Unidos, que decorre em Washigton, e na indecisão quanto ao prazo de imposição de tarifas dos Estados Unidos aos produtos importados da China. Mas a libra destaca-se após a sondagem da YouGov, a única empresa que em 2017 antecipou uma recuperação de Jeremy Corbyn relativamente a Theresa May, fazendo os conservadores perderem a maioria absoluta ("hung parliament"). 

A sondagem mostrou que os "Tories" vão ganhar 339 dos 650 lugares na Câmara dos Comuns e o líder da oposição, o Partido Trabalhista, comandado por Jeremy Corbyn, terá 231 deputados no parlamento britânico. Significa que, quando os partidos mais pequenos forem incluídos, Boris poderá ter uma maioria de 28 lugares, face à maioria de 68 lugares prevista há duas semanas. 

Se a sondagem for precisa, a corrida ao "Number 10" de Downing Street poderá apertar ainda mais até ao dia das eleições gerais, marcadas para amanhã, dia 12 de dezembro, e encurtar a maioria de Boris Johnson. 

O atual primeiro-ministro tinha pedido eleições antecipadas, na expectativa de ganhar uma maioria que lhe permitisse fazer aprovar o acordo entre Londres e Bruxelas no Parlamento britânico até 31 de janeiro de 2020 para a saída do Reino Unido da União Europeia. 

A libra tem sido o barómetro de mercado do risco político no Reino Unido desde a votação do Brexit em junho de 2016. Depois de tocar em mínimos no início de setembro, a moeda ganhou força com as expectativas de que Johnson conseguisse avançar, de forma concreta, com o seu acordo para deixar a União Europeia através do Parlamento.


Informação de qualidade tem valor. Invista. 1º mês por 1€

Saber mais e Alertas
pub
Mais lidas
Últimas notícias Negócios

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Home
Últimas
Cotações
Negócios TV