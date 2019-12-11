Libra recua de máximos após sondagem dar vitória mais curta a Boris

antecipou uma recuperação de Jeremy Corbyn relativamente a Theresa May, fazendo os conservadores perderem a maioria absoluta ("hung parliament").

The results of the final YouGov MRP model for #GE2019 are now here:



Con – 339 seats / 43% vote share

Lab – 231 / 34%

SNP – 41 / 3%

LD – 15 / 12%

Plaid – 4 / 1%

Green – 1 / 3%

Brexit Party – 0 / 3%



Conservative majority of 28https://t.co/IAyXTc89vH pic.twitter.com/yk3dNAhN0p — YouGov (@YouGov) December 10, 2019

Downing Street

fazer aprovar o acordo entre Londres e Bruxelas no Parlamento britânico até 31 de janeiro de 2020 para a saída do Reino Unido da União Europeia.



A libra tem sido o barómetro de mercado do risco político no Reino Unido desde a votação do Brexit em junho de 2016. Depois de tocar em mínimos no início de setembro, a moeda ganhou força com as expectativas de que Johnson conseguisse avançar, de forma concreta, com o seu acordo para deixar a União Europeia através do Parlamento.



A sondagem mostrou que os "Tories" vão ganhar 339 dos 650 lugares na Câmara dos Comuns e o líder da oposição, o Partido Trabalhista, comandado por Jeremy Corbyn, terá 231 deputados no parlamento britânico. Significa que, quando os partidos mais pequenos forem incluídos, Boris poderá ter uma maioria de 28 lugares, face à maioria de 68 lugares prevista há duas semanas.Se a sondagem for precisa, a corrida ao "Number 10" depoderá apertar ainda mais até ao dia das eleições gerais, marcadas para amanhã, dia 12 de dezembro, e encurtar a maioria de Boris Johnson.O atual primeiro-ministro tinha pedido eleições antecipadas, na expectativa de ganhar uma maioria que lhe permitisse