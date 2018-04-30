Fórum SEforALL em Lisboa

Fórum SEforALL

O Fórum do SEforALL realiza-se este ano em Lisboa a 2 e 3 de Maio no Convento do Beato.
Rachel Kyte, CEO e Representante Especial do secretário-geral da ONU para Sustainable Energy for All.
Filipe S. Fernandes 30 de abril de 2018 às 20:17
Como reconhece António Mexia, tem a ver com o facto de a EDP ter assumido a presidência desta entidade. "Com tantas geografias diferentes envolvidas neste evento, Lisboa, sendo um local central, foi uma escolha natural" diz o presidente executivo da EDP. Esta empresa está envolvida na sua organização e promoção como único Presenting Sponsor.

Para António Mexia, este Fórum "é uma oportunidade para discutir, de forma aberta com governantes, instituições e sectores privados de vários cantos do planeta como podemos, através das mais diversas acções, responder aos desafios que actualmente se colocam nas áreas do acesso à energia, eficiência energética e energias renováveis". O objectivo é criar em conjunto os meios possíveis para atingir as metas das Nações Unidas de tornar realidade o acesso universal a fontes de energia fiáveis, sustentáveis e modernas.

"São vários os países de língua portuguesa, em relação aos quais estamos muito próximos, com necessidade e vontade de desenvolverem projectos de acesso à energia, e que aqui terão a oportunidade de os apresentar e discutir", realçou António Mexia.

Rachel Kyte e o fórum

"A transição energética em curso oferece-nos a maior oportunidade económica da nossa vida. Desde o apoio a melhores cuidados de saúde, passando por economias mais resilientes e novos empregos, até um melhor acesso à educação, a energia sustentável acessível, sustentável e limpa, oferece um futuro mais próspero para todos. No entanto, se quisermos atingir as nossas metas, precisamos de uma maior liderança política e empresarial que dê prioridade à eficiência energética, acelere o ritmo do acesso universal à energia e assegure um rápido crescimento das energias renováveis para sustentar uma transição mais justa que não deixe ninguém para trás", disse Rachel Kyte, CEO e Representante Especial do secretário-geral da ONU para Sustainable Energy for All.

"O Fórum SEforAll reunirá líderes empresariais, formuladores de políticas, e empreendedores de todo o mundo para avançar no sentido de enfrentar esse desafio. Os nossos parceiros estão focados em ir mais longe, mais rápido, juntos, para tornar o Objectivo de Desenvolvimento Sustentável 7 - acesso universal à energia sustentável até 2030 -, uma realidade que ajude a mudar a vida das pessoas."

O evento contará com a presença de João Pedro Matos Fernandes, ministro do Ambiente, Teresa Ribeiro, secretária de Estado dos Negócios Estrangeiros e da Cooperação, Hajia Alima, ministra do Desenvolvimento Rural do Gana, Isaac Kiva, secretário para as Energias Renováveis do Ministério da Energia do Quénia, Bjarni Bjarnason, CEO da Weykjavik Energy, e Per Heggenes, CEO da Fundação IKEA.





