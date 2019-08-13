Trump pede ao Japão para comprar alimentos aos EUA

As they have learned in the last two years, our great American Farmers know that China will not be able to hurt them in that their President has stood with them and done what no other president would do - And I’ll do it again next year if necessary!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019
Para poder adicionar esta notícia aos seus favoritos deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site do Negócios, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A. Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.