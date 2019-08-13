Mundo Trump pede ao Japão para comprar alimentos aos EUA
Trump pede ao Japão para comprar alimentos aos EUA

O presidente norte-americano terá pedido diretamente ao primeiro-ministro japonês, Shinzo Abe, para aumentar as importações de bens alimentares produzidos nos Estados Unidos.
Trump pede ao Japão para comprar alimentos aos EUA
Reuters
Negócios 13 de agosto de 2019 às 13:06
Donald Trump pediu ao Japão para comprar um "grande montante" de bens alimentares produzidos em território norte-americano, de acordo com a agência de notícias Kyodo, citada pela Reuters. A notícia foi divulgada esta terça-feira, 13 de agosto, e cita fontes não identificadas da administração norte-americana e japonesa.

O presidente norte-americano terá pedido ao primeiro-ministro japonês, Shinzo Abe, para impulsionar de forma significativa as importações de produtos específicos como a soja e o trigo. Este pedido está separado das negociações comerciais que decorrem atualmente entre Washington e Tóquio.

O Japão e os Estados Unidos firmaram como objetivo ter um acordo bilateral de comércio em setembro, numa tentativa de resolver as divergências de opinião que existem sobre as tarifas na carne de vaca e no setor automóvel, segundo escreveu o jornal económico Nikkei no arranque deste mês. 

De acordo com a Kyodo, o Governo japonês está ainda a considerar a resposta a Trump. Uma das possibilidades em cima da mesa é comprar os bens alimentares norte-americanos, sendo estes depois canalizados para a ajuda alimentar dada pelo Japão aos países africanos. A confirmar-se, a compra desses alimentos deverá valer várias centenas de milhões de dólares, incluindo os custos de transporte.

Este pedido de Trump surge após na semana passada ter sido noticiado que a China mandou parar as importações de bens alimentares dos EUA, após a administração norte-americana ter anunciado uma nova ronda de tarifas. A compra de alimentos dos EUA teria sido um compromisso feito pelas autoridades chinesas como forma de reduzir o défice comercial de bens.

Dado que os agricultores são uma das frações de eleitores mais importantes para Donald Trump, o presidente norte-americano apressou-se a dizer que poderia dar mais apoios financeiros no próximo ano a quem fosse afetado pela decisão da China.

"Tal como já aprenderam nos últimos dois anos, os nossos grandes agricultores americanos sabem que a China não irá conseguir afetá-los", escreveu no Twitter, referindo que enquanto presidente continuará a apoiá-los. A ajuda anunciada no ano passado chegava aos 12 mil milhões de dólares.


