Guterres cumpre um dia de Ramadão em solidariedade com os muçulmanos

Secretário-geral da ONU vai cumprir jejum no Mali.
Negócios 30 de maio de 2018 às 16:07
António Guterres, Secretário-Geral das Nações Unidas, anunciou no twitter que vai cumprir esta quarta-feira um dia de jejum, em solidariedade com "os muçulmanos de todo o mundo" que estão a cumprir o Ramadão, uma das épocas época mais importantes do calendário islâmico.


O português vai assim cumprir a prática de se abster de beber ou comer desde o nascer ao pôr do sol, durante a visita que está a fazer ao Mali.

Guterres homenageou os capacetes azuis que tombaram em missões ao serviço das Nações Unidas.

O Ramadão teve início a 17 de Maio e prolonga-se até 14 de Junho.



Fábio Há 9 minutos

Muito bem. Eu, por solidariedade, não irei tão longem mas também limitarei a ingestão de alimentos e só comerei nêsperas.

