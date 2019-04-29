Nesta altura, o West Texas Intermediate (WTI), negociado em Nova Iorque, cai 0,24% para 63,16 dólares, enquanto o Brent, transacionado em Londres, recua 0,07% para 72,1 dólares.
Spoke to Saudi Arabia and others about increasing oil flow. All are in agreement. The California tax on gasoline is causing big problems on pricing for that state. Speak to your Governor about reducing. Economic numbers, 3.2% GDP for what is often worst quarter, looking good!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 de abril de 2019
