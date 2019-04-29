Mercados num minuto Fecho dos mercados: Pela primeira vez bolsa espanhola sobe após eleições. Juros portugueses voltam a atingir mínimos históricos
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Mercados num minuto

Fecho dos mercados: Pela primeira vez bolsa espanhola sobe após eleições. Juros portugueses voltam a atingir mínimos históricos

Pela primeira vez na sua história, a bolsa espanhola subiu no dia a seguir às eleições. Em Portugal, os juros da dívida a dez anos continuam a descer.
Fecho dos mercados: Pela primeira vez bolsa espanhola sobe após eleições. Juros portugueses voltam a atingir mínimos históricos
EPA
Assine 1mês/1€
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Tiago Varzim 29 de abril de 2019 às 17:26
Os mercados em números
PSI-20 desvalorizou 0,49% para os 5.393,52 pontos
Stoxx 600 subiu 0,08% para os 391,32 pontos
S&P 500 avança 0,13% para os 2.943,64 pontos
Juros da dívida portuguesa a dez anos descem 0,5 pontos para 1,121%
Euro avança 0,12% para os 1,1166 dólares
Petróleo cai 0,07% para 72,1 dólares por barril, em Londres 

Bolsa espanhola sobe após eleições pela primeira vez
As bolsas europeias fecharam em alta nesta segunda-feira, 29 de abril, numa altura em que as bolsas norte-americanas superam os máximos atingidos na semana passada. O Stoxx 600, o índice que agrega as 600 principais cotadas europeias, registou uma subida ligeira de 0,08% para os 391,32 pontos, ainda que os dados económicos divulgados hoje não tenham sido favoráveis: o indicador de confiança na economia da Zona Euro baixou para mínimos de dois anos. 

Nas últimas sessões, as bolsas têm sido beneficiadas pelo crescimento da economia dos Estados Unidos, cujos dados foram conhecidos na sexta-feira, e a subida dos lucros industriais na China, em março, depois de quatro meses consecutivos de descidas. Além disso, hoje foi divulgado que o consumo dos norte-americanos aumentou em março.

Neste momento os investidores aguardam pelas palavras da Fed que reúne-se nos próximos dois dias. "Muito provavelmente, a Fed não deverá alterar significativamente o conteúdo do seu comunicado, embora deva reconhecer a recuperação da economia americana", antecipam os analistas do BPI. 

Na Europa, o destaque vai para o resultado das eleições espanholas em que o PSOE saiu vitorioso, ainda que sem maioria. O índice espanhol, o IBEX, fechou com uma valorização de 0,12%. Segundo o jornal espanhol Cinco Días, é a primeira que no dia a seguir a eleições em Espanha a bolsa espanhola sobe. 

Já o PSI-20 foi a exceção ao encerrar com uma desvalorização de 0,49% para os 5.393,52 pontos numa sessão em que a Galp subiu 0,03%, depois da cotada ter revelado que os seus lucros diminuíram 24% no primeiro trimestre para 103 milhões de euros.

Juros portugueses atingem novos mínimos históricos
Os juros portugueses a dez anos continuam em queda, atingindo na sessão de hoje novos mínimos históricos. Pela primeira vez, os juros chegaram aos 1,121% ao registarem uma queda de 0,5 pontos base. A redução dos juros da dívida portuguesa no mercado secundário tem sido constante nos últimos meses. Em 2018, Portugal viu a fatura com os juros da dívida total baixar para os 2,8%, um mínimo de 2010.

Já os juros italianos a dez anos estabilizaram, depois de a S&P ter mantido o rating do país em BBB com perspetiva negativa na passada sexta-feira. 

Euro afasta-se de mínimos de maio de 2017
Na semana passada, a divisa europeia chegou a tocar num novo mínimo de maio de 2017. Contudo, na sexta-feira começou a recuperar e essa tendência manteve-se na sessão de hoje. O euro sobe 0,12% para os 1,1166 dólares.

Crude desliza com maior oferta russa
A Rússia garantiu hoje que resolveu um problema de contaminação de petróleo que afetou na semana passada a oferta de barris na Europa. A expectativa de que a oferta russa volte à normalidade está a levar à redução da cotação do crude. Mas há mais fatores a influenciar a negociação.

O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, voltou a instar os países da OPEP a aumentarem a sua produção de petróleo para travar a subida dos preços da matéria-prima. Segundo escreveu Trump no Twitter, "todos [os países] estão em acordo" de que é necessário aumentar a oferta de petróleo no mercado.

Por outro lado, as sanções norte-americanas ao petróleo venezuelano e o reforço das sanções contra o Irão criam mais dificuldades do lado da oferta do "ouro negro".Nesta altura, o West Texas Intermediate (WTI), negociado em Nova Iorque, cai 0,24% para 63,16 dólares, enquanto o Brent, transacionado em Londres, recua 0,07% para 72,1 dólares.

Ouro tropeça pela primeira vez em quatro sessões
O reforço do dólar e os sinais de resiliência da economia estão a levar o ouro, que é visto como um "ativo de refúgio", para a sua primeira queda em quatro sessões. Em causa está o aumento do consumo nos Estados Unidos, que representa grande parte do PIB. O ouro está a perder 0,61% para os 1.278,38 dólares por onça.

"Os investidores financeiros não parecem ter muita fé no ouro para já", referem os analistas do Commerzbank, citados pela Bloomberg.


Informação de qualidade tem valor. Invista. 1º mês por 1€

Saber mais e Alertas
pub
Mais lidas
Últimas notícias Negócios

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Home
Últimas
Cotações
Negócios TV