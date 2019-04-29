chegou a tocar num novo mínimo de maio de 2017. Contudo, na sexta-feira começou a recuperar e essa tendência manteve-se na sessão de hoje. O euro sobe 0,12% para os 1,1166 dólares.

Spoke to Saudi Arabia and others about increasing oil flow. All are in agreement. The California tax on gasoline is causing big problems on pricing for that state. Speak to your Governor about reducing. Economic numbers, 3.2% GDP for what is often worst quarter, looking good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 26 de abril de 2019

Nesta altura, o West Texas Intermediate (WTI), negociado em Nova Iorque, cai 0,24% para 63,16 dólares, enquanto o Brent, transacionado em Londres, recua 0,07% para 72,1 dólares.



A Rússia garantiu hoje que resolveu um problema de contaminação de petróleo que afetou na semana passada a oferta de barris na Europa. A expectativa de que a oferta russa volte à normalidade está a levar à redução da cotação do crude. Mas há mais fatores a influenciar a negociação.O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, voltou a instar os países da OPEP a aumentarem a sua produção de petróleo para travar a subida dos preços da matéria-prima. Segundo escreveu Trump no Twitter, "todos [os países] estão em acordo" de que é necessário aumentar a oferta de petróleo no mercado.Por outro lado, as sanções norte-americanas ao petróleo venezuelano e o reforço das sanções contra o Irão criam mais dificuldades do lado da oferta do "ouro negro".O reforço do dólar e os sinais de resiliência da economia estão a levar o ouro, que é visto como um "ativo de refúgio", para a sua primeira queda em quatro sessões. Em causa está o aumento do consumo nos Estados Unidos, que representa grande parte do PIB. O ouro está a perder 0,61% para os 1.278,38 dólares por onça."Os investidores financeiros não parecem ter muita fé no ouro para já", referem os analistas do Commerzbank, citados pela Bloomberg.