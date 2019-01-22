Óscares: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody e Roma entre os nomeados para Melhor Filme

Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/KF8m9vaM5h — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

A Academia norte-americana de cinema anunciou esta terça-feira os nomeados para os Óscares.Black PantherBohemian RhapsodyRomaA Star is Born ViceBlackkklansmanGreen BookThe FavouriteAlfonso Cuarón - RomaSpike Lee - BlackkklansmanAdam McKay - ViceYorgos Lanthimos - The FavouritePawel Paulikowski - Cold WarRami Malek - Bohemian RhapsodyViggo Mortensen - Green BookWillem Dafoe - At Eternity's GateChristian Bale - ViceBradley Cooper - A Star is BornYalitza Aparicio - RomaLady Gaga - A Star is BornGlenn Close - The WifeOlivia Colman - The FavouriteMelissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?RomaCold WarShopliftersNever Look AgainCapernaumRomaViceThe FavouriteFirst ReformedGreen BookThe Ballad of Buster ScrugsBlackkklansmanA Star is BornCan You Ever Forgive Me?If Beale Street Could TalkAmy Adams - ViceEmma Stone - The FavouriteMarina de Tavira - RomaRegina King - If Beale Street Could TalkRachel Weisz - The FavouriteMahershala Ali - Green BookRichard E. Grant - Can you ever forgive me?Sam Rockwell - ViceAdam Driver - BlackkklansmanSam Elliot - A Star is BornAnimal BehaviourBaoWeekendsOne Small StepLate AfternoonFree SoloMinding the GapHale County this Morning, This EveningOf Fathers and SonsRGBBlack PantherIsle of DogsMarry Poppins ReturnsIf Beale Street Could TalkBlackkklansman