Óscares: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody e Roma entre os nomeados para Melhor Filme

A Academia anunciou esta terça-feira os nomeados para a 91ª gala dos Óscares.
Sábado 22 de janeiro de 2019 às 13:51
A Academia norte-americana de cinema anunciou esta terça-feira os nomeados para os Óscares.

Melhor filme:

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma
A Star is Born Vice
Blackkklansman
Green Book
The Favourite



Melhor realizador:

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Spike Lee - Blackkklansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Pawel Paulikowski - Cold War


Melhor ator:

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born



Melhor atriz:

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?







Melhor filme estrangeiro:

Roma 
Cold War
Shoplifters
Never Look Again
Capernaum


Melhor argumento original:

Roma
Vice
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book



Melhor argumento adaptado:

The Ballad of Buster Scrugs
Blackkklansman
A Star is Born
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk




Melhor atriz secundária:

Amy Adams - Vice
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite


Melhor ator secundário:

Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E. Grant - Can you ever forgive me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Adam Driver - Blackkklansman
Sam Elliot - A Star is Born


Melhor curta animada:

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Weekends
One Small Step
Late Afternoon


Melhor documentário:

Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Hale County this Morning, This Evening
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB



Melhor banda sonora:

Black Panther
Isle of Dogs
Marry Poppins Returns
If Beale Street Could Talk
Blackkklansman






