O que diz o documento assinado por Trump e Kim?

O documento afirma que os Estados Unidos irão fornecer "garantias de segurança" não especificadas a Kim, em troca do "compromisso inabalável do líder norte-coreano com a completa desnuclearização da península coreana".







Os líderes de Washington e Pyongyang assinaram cópias do documento, em coreano e em inglês, para marcar o fim da primeira reunião entre chefes de Estado destes dois países desde a Guerra da Coreia, entre 1950 e 1953.





Trump e Kim destacaram o simbolismo do momento no acordo que assinaram, chamando-o de "evento de grande importância para superar décadas de tensões e hostilidades" entre as duas nações.



