Mercados Brasil e Argentina na mira de Trump. Tarifas sobre aço e alumínio regressam
O presidente dos EUA utilizou o seu Twitter para avisar que vai voltar a impor tarifas sobre as importações de aço e alumínio do Brasil e da Argentina, dada a desvalorização das moedas dos dois países da América do Sul.
Reuters
Gonçalo Almeida 02 de dezembro de 2019 às 11:37
O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, voltou ao ataque e anunciou o regresso das tarifas alfandegárias sobre o aço e o alumínio importados do Brasil e da Argentina.

Através do seu Twitter, o líder da Casa Branca disse que os dois países têm conhecido "uma desvalorização maciça das suas moedas", algo "negativo" para os agricultores dos Estados Unidos. Dada esta situação na saúde monetária do Brasil e Argentina, Donald Trump decidiu restaurar "as tarifas de todos os aços e alumínios enviados para os EUA, a partir destes dois países". 


Na sequência deste primeiro "tweet", o presidente da maior economia do mundo atacou ainda a postura da Reserva Federal dos Estados Unidos que, segundo Trump, deverá agir para que estes países não se aproveitem do dólar norte-americano forte. "Isto torna as exportações dos produtos dos nossos agricultores e fabricantes muito difíceis", acrescentou. 

O peso argentino perdeu cerca de 37% do seu valor em relação ao dólar este ano. Um dólar vale 60 pesos, enquanto que, no final de 2015 correspondia a 10 pesos, quando o atual presidente Mauricio Macri chegou ao poder.

Em 2019, o real brasileiro depreciou 8,35% contra o dólar e atualmente cada dólar vale 4,2 reais.


