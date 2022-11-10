Assista ao Clean Energy Forum Outlook 2023

A transição energética para as renováveis e a importância do hidrogénio verde e da energia solar na independência energética europeia está em debate, com especialistas internacionais, na conferência internacional Clean Energy Forum Outlook 2023, que transmitimos hoje a partir das 10h00, no site do Jornal de Negócios, em direto desde o Forte de São Julião da Barra, em Oeiras.

"O Futuro da Energia" é o mote para a discussão do evento que o Jornal de Negócios, Sábado e CMTV promovem, em parceria com a Galp. Neste evento participam gestores e analistas europeus do setor energético que explicam as políticas e estratégias de financiamento europeias necessárias para acelerar o investimento em tecnologias não poluentes e em energias renováveis.

Programa

10h05 | Abertura e Boas-vindas

Pedro Pinto



10h10 | Abertura e Boas-vindas

Francisco Rocha Gonçalves, Vice-presidente do Município de Oeiras



10h30 | A Economia da Transição Energética

António Almeida, Principal advisor of Public Sector Division for Portugal of the EIB – European Investment Bank

Lee Hodder, Head of Strategy & Chief Sustainability Officer, Galp

Nelson Lage, President of the European Energy Network and ADENE

Peter Zeniewski, Energy Analyst in the Energy Supply and Investment Outlook, International Energy Agency



10h50 | Coffee Break



11h05 | Hidrogénio Verde

Duarte Lynce de Faria, Member of the Board of Directors at the Ports of Sines and the Algarve Authority

Mikel Lasa, Iberia CEO of EIT – InnoEnergy and EGHAC -European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Center

Sérgio Goulart Machado, Head of Hydrogen, Galp



11h45 | Energia Solar

Carlos Relancio, Head of Renewables, Galp

Pedro Jorge Amaral, President APREN

Wolfram Sparber, Vice President of EUREC and Head of Institute for Renewables Energy at Eurac Research



12h25 | Encerramento