Apesar da trajetória descendente deste indicador - cujo ponto alto foi atingido justamente no início da série estatística, em 1995, quando estava nos 7,4 -, o rácio de desigualdade de rendimento em Portugal continua a ser superior à média europeia (5,1 em 2017).
The income quintile share ratio* in the EU is 5.2— EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) July 18, 2019
How about your country?
* the ratio of total income received by the 20% of the population with the highest income to that received by the 20% of the population with the lowest income
?? https://t.co/E7T9aZHqCz pic.twitter.com/1tjhLNJluE
