Política Theresa May demite-se e abandona cargo a 7 de junho
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Política

Theresa May demite-se e abandona cargo a 7 de junho

A primeira-ministra britânica anunciou a sua demissão. Na próxima semana começa a corrida à sua sucessão.
Theresa May demite-se e abandona cargo a 7 de junho
Reuters
Assine 1mês/1€
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Tiago Varzim 24 de maio de 2019 às 10:07
A primeira-ministra britânica demitiu-se esta sexta-feira, 24 de maio, um dia após a votação do Reino Unido para as eleições europeias. Theresa May abandona o cargo a 7 de junho, abrindo a porta à sua sucessão. 

O processo para escolher o sucessor de May começará na próxima semana. Boris Johnson, ex-ministro do Governo conservador, que apoiou a saída do Reino Unido da União Europeia, é um dos principais candidatos. O ex-ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros já garantiu que vai concorrer.

Além de Boris Johnson, há outros conservadores que poderão avançar como é o caso de Dominic Raab, que chegou a ter a pasta do Brexit no atual Governo, ou até de Michael Gove, que também fez campanha pela saída. 

Numa declaração à frente do número 10 de Downing Street, a primeira-ministra britânica reconheceu a derrota do acordo que negociou com a União Europeia. "Lamento profundamente não ter sido capaz de concluir o Brexit", admitiu. 

Na sua opinião, a eleição de um novo líder para o Governo conservador é "do interesse do país". Mas May deixou um aviso ao sucessor: é preciso reunir consensos através de compromissos, algo que o atual Governo e Parlamento não conseguiram. 

"Fui a segunda primeira-ministra mulher, mas certamente não a última", afirmou Theresa May, terminando o seu discurso com um tom emotivo ao falar sobre o seu trabalho nos últimos dois anos.  

Ainda será Theresa May a receber o presidente norte-americano, Donald Trump, na visita que este fará a Londres a 3 de junho. 

A libra não reagiu de forma expressiva ao anúncio de May uma vez que este cenário já vinha sendo antecipado nos últimos dias. 

Em reação ao anúncio, a primeira-ministra escocesa, Nicola Sturgeon, pediu a realização de eleições gerais.

(Notícia atualizada às 10:42 com mais informação)


Informação de qualidade tem valor. Invista. 1º mês por 1€

Saber mais e Alertas
pub
Mais lidas
Últimas notícias Negócios

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Home
Últimas
Cotações
Negócios TV