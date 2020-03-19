Saúde Principal negociador da UE para o Brexit testou positivo para o novo coronavírus
Michel Barnier, político francês responsável pelas negociações com o Reino Unido para a saída da União Europeia, anuciou que testou positivo para o novo coronavírus.
Sábado 19 de março de 2020 às 10:53
O principal negociador da União Europeia para o Brexit, Michel Barnier, anunciou esta quinta-feira que testou positivo para o novo coronavírus.

"Queria informar-vos que testei positivo para a Covid-19. Estou bem e de bom humor. Seguirei as medidas necessárias. Para todos os já afetados, e para todos os que estão atualmente em isolamento, vamos ultrapassar isto juntos", escreveu no Twitter.



