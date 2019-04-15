Media Novas regras para direitos de autor receberam a aprovação que faltava
1 Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Media

Novas regras para direitos de autor receberam a aprovação que faltava

O conselho de União Europeia deu esta segunda-feira, 15 de abril, o aval para a aprovação da diretiva dos direitos de autor.
Novas regras para direitos de autor receberam a aprovação que faltava
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
1
Assine 1mês/1€
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Alexandra Machado 15 de abril de 2019 às 10:21
Os opositores da diretiva dos direitos de autor ainda viam algumas possibilidades de o Conselho de União Europeia desta segunda-feira, 15 de abril, chumbar o texto que, há duas semanas, foi aprovado no Parlamento Europeu.

Mas não conseguiram. O conselho aprovou esta segunda-feira a diretiva. Segundo Julia Reda, eurodeputada que se tem debatido contra a diretiva, Itália, Luxemburgo, Holanda, Polónia, Finlândia e Suécia votaram contra, e a Bélgica, Estónia e Eslovénia abstiveram-se. "Não o suficiente para uma minoria de bloqueio, mas não houve um apoio generalizado", escreve a eurodeputada alemã no Twitter. Portugal votou a favor, tal como o Ministério da Cultura revelou ao Negócios que iria acontecer.



As regras avançam agora para publicação em diário oficial. E depois dessa publicação os Estados-membros terão dois anos para transporem a diretiva para a ordem jurídica nacional.

Um comunicado da Comissão Europeia revela que estas regras dos direitos de autor, assim como as normas que visam facilitar o acesso a conteúdo de televisão e rádio fora de fronteiras nacionais vão ser formalmente assinadas na quarta-feira, 17 de abril, no Parlamento Europeu em Estrasburgo.

A nova diretiva dos direitos de autor estabelece uma remuneração para os órgãos de imprensa pela utilização dos seus conteúdos por parte das plataformas como Google e Facebook. Além disso determina que haja acordo destas plataformas com os autores para que possam ter os conteúdos nas suas redes.



Informação de qualidade tem valor. Invista. 1º mês por 1€

Saber mais e Alertas
pub
Mais lidas
Últimas notícias Negócios

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Home
Últimas
Cotações
Negócios TV