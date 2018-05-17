Encontro à porta fechada de Zuckerberg alvo de críticas em Bruxelas

Glad that Mark Zuckerberg accepted invitation from @Europarl_EN and will come to Brussels to answer European questions on privacy. Pity this will not be a public hearing. There are more EU users on FB than there are in the US & Europeans deserve to know how their data is handled. — Vera Jourová (@VeraJourova) 16 de maio de 2018

Zuckerberg must appear before the @Europarl_EN under the same conditions as he did on Capitol Hill, in a public hearing before the LIBE committee and not in one or other restricted meeting behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/PcFx0JOs8f — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) 15 de maio de 2018

"Existem mais utilizadores europeus no Facebook do que há nos EUA e os europeus merecem saber como é que os seus dados estão a ser geridos", argumentou Jourová. Tajani não perdeu tempo na resposta. Também no Twitter, o presidente do Parlamento Europeu disse que a decisão era da conferência de presidentes. E acrescentou um ataque: "Não é o seu trabalho controlar ou criticar o Parlamento Europeu".Mas o italiano ficou praticamente sozinho na defesa do encontro. Também o líder dos liberais europeus (ALDE), Guy Verhofstadt, anunciou que não irá encontrar-se com Zuckerberg se o encontro for à porta fechada. "Tem de ser uma audição pública - porque não um directo no Facebook?", questionou, acusando Partido Popular Europeu (PPE) de se ter aliado à extrema-direita para manter o encontro privado.Os socialistas europeus (S&D) também criticaram o encontro. "Estamos contentes que Mark Zuckerberg tenha aceitado vir ao Parlamento, mas o encontro deverá ser aberto e transparente", escreveu o segundo maior grupo político europeu num tweet. A mesma exigência foi feita pela eurodeputada dos Verdes, Ska Keller, assinalando que "os europeus não são utilizadores do Facebook de segunda classe".O PPE fica assim isolado entre as principais forças europeias, tendo o apoio da extrema-direita. Manfred Weber, o líder do grupo, disse apenas que a ida de Zuckerberg ao Parlamento Europeu é uma "mensagem forte" para os consumidores europeus.Está prevista uma audição pública com funcionários do Facebook, mas sem o CEO. Existirá uma uma audição conjunta com o Facebook e outras partes interessadas para fazer uma análise aprofundada dos aspectos relacionados com a protecção de dados pessoais. Um dos temas em destaque será o "potencial impacto nos processos eleitorais na Europa".Apesar de ter aceitado o convite do Parlamento Europeu, Mark Zuckerberg rejeitou o mesmo convite feito pelo Parlamento britânico. Mas aceitou o convite de Emmanuel Macron para um encontro no Eliseu.