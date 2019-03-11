Europa Centeno admite que travagem está a ser "um pouco mais longa do que o esperado"
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Europa

Centeno admite que travagem está a ser "um pouco mais longa do que o esperado"

O presidente do Eurogrupo admite que a travagem da economia europeia está a ser mais duradoura do que o antecipado. Em entrevista a um jornal italiano, Mário Centeno diz que a incerteza em Itália "não ajudou", mas que é possível contrariar esta tendência.
Centeno admite que travagem está a ser "um pouco mais longa do que o esperado"
Mariline Alves/Cofina
Assine 1mês/1€
Ler mais tarde Imprimir
Tiago Varzim 11 de março de 2019 às 13:01
A travagem económica na Europa está a ser "um pouco mais longa do que o esperado" e o crescimento vai continuar a um "ritmo moderado". É Mário Centeno, enquanto presidente do Eurogrupo, quem o diz, pedindo ação conjunta a nível europeu para combater a desaceleração. Isto porque, na opinião do ministro das Finanças português, os "fundamentais" da Zona Euro estão "fortes" e, por isso, é possível "reanimar o crescimento".

Em entrevista ao jornal italiano especializado em economia Il Sole 24 Ore, o presidente do Eurogrupo justifica a necessidade de ação com o facto da razão desta travagem ser a incerteza política na Europa (mas também fora dela), nomeadamente o Brexit e o protecionismo comercial, mas também Itália.

"A incerteza sobre as contas públicas italianas também não ajudou e eu acho que o Governo italiano já se apercebeu disso", afirmou Centeno, recusando fazer mais comentários sobre a situação orçamental de Itália enquanto a Comissão Europeia não fizer a sua análise.

Mas no que toca ao conjunto dos países, para o líder do Eurogrupo há capacidade para amortecer esta travagem e dar a volta à situação dado que a Zona Euro continua a registar um excedente comercial, tem as finanças públicas "equilibradas" e o "ritmo de crescimento do investimento está a aproximar-se de níveis pré-crise".

"Ao nível agregado da Zona Euro, há espaço de manobra para reagir", afirma Mário Centeno, pedindo uma ação "coordenada" uma vez que há países onde a margem de manobra é maior. É o caso da Alemanha que já foi alvo do mesmo tipo de recomendação (aumentar os gastos) por parte do Fundo Monetário Internacional (FMI) ou da Comissão Europeia. 

"Tenho a certeza que [essa ação] será suficiente para lidar com esta desaceleração", considera o presidente do Eurogrupo, afastando cenários catastróficos para a economia da Zona Euro neste momento. As previsões mais pessimistas do Banco Central Europeu (BCE) e da Organização para a Cooperação e o Desenvolvimento Económico (OCDE), divulgadas na semana passada, apontam para um crescimento de 1,1% e 1%, respetivamente, em 2019. 

Centeno argumenta que a situação atual é diferente comparada com a de há dez anos, de tal forma que diz que "seria surpreendido se visse a repetição dessas circunstâncias tão excecionais", ou seja, de uma crise financeira e das dívidas soberanas. A garantia que deixa é que as ferramentas que existem atualmente "irão provar a sua eficácia".

Esta mensagem foi também transmitida pelo presidente do Eurogrupo esta segunda-feira, 11 de março, numa reunião com os parceiros sociais a nível europeu em Bruxelas. "As perspetivas económicas tornaram-se mais incertas e dominadas pelos riscos negativos", avisa, assinalando que na sua maioria têm origem em fatores externos, mas que também não se pode "ignorar" os fatores internos. 

"A coordenação a nível europeu pode ajudar", destaca o presidente do Eurogrupo, recomendando aos países com espaço orçamental para o usarem em "objetivos produtivos" ao passo que aconselha os países com elevada dívida pública a avançar com uma consolidação orçamental "amiga do crescimento" ao dar prioridade a despesa que promova o crescimento.

Para Mário Centeno "é claro que os benefícios do crescimento económico ainda têm de ser melhor distribuídos entre os cidadãos e regiões".


Informação de qualidade tem valor. Invista. 1º mês por 1€

Saber mais e Alertas
pub
Mais lidas
Últimas notícias Negócios

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Home
Últimas
Cotações
Negócios TV