Donos de prédios desocupados deixam de devolver IVA ao Fisco

Anónimo

Há 1 hora

Reformas viradas para as reais condições de mercado que se fazem nas regiões mais desenvolvidas do mundo e a importância das mesmas para a prosperidade e o bem-estar das populações:

"HMRC staff braced for thousands of job cuts as 137 tax offices to close" https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/nov/12/hmrc-staff-braced-for-thousands-of-job-cuts-if-tax-offices-close

"IRS will cut 7,000 jobs because the majority of people are filing their tax returns online" http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3811646/IRS-cutting-7-000-jobs-vast-majority-people-file-tax-returns-online-meaning-fewer-people-needed-process-paper-forms.html

"Inland Revenue to cut 1500 jobs between 2018 and 2021" www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/78231571/inland-revenue-to-cut-1500-jobs-between-2018-and-2021

"Australian Taxation Office axes 4400 jobs in 19 months" http://www.canberratimes.com.au/national/public-service/australian-taxation-office-axes-4400-jobs-in-19-months-20150409-1mhhgq.html