Mundo Impeachment a Trump vai avançar por "tentar corromper" eleições de 2020
Mundo

A presidente da Câmara dos Representantes dos EUA, Nancy Pelosi, vai pedir que se redijam os artigos sobre os quais se vai votar a destituição de Donald Trump.
EPA
Sábado 05 de dezembro de 2019 às 15:13
A presidente da Câmara dos Representantes dos EUA, a democrata Nancy Pelosi, anunciou que já instruiu o comité judiciário daquele organismo para que sejam entregues as acusações para a destituição do presidente Donald Trump.

Nancy Pelosi diz que a maioria democrata na câmara baixa vai apresentar a acusação e disse aos jornalistas que "as ações do presidente violaram seriamente a constituição". "A nossa democracia está em risco, o presidente não nos deixa outra hipótese que não atuar", acredita a representante.

"Com tristeza, mas também com confiança e humildade, em lealdade aos nossos fundadores e com o coração cheio de amor pela América, hoje vou pedir ao presidente da comissão para avançar com os artigos de destituição", afirmou.


