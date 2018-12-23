Trump antecipa saída de Mattis como secretário da Defesa dos EUA

Reuters

I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 de dezembro de 2018

I just had a long and productive call with President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey. We discussed ISIS, our mutual involvement in Syria, & the slow & highly coordinated pullout of U.S. troops from the area. After many years they are coming home. We also discussed heavily expanded Trade. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 de dezembro de 2018

O presidente norte-americano, Donald Trump, afirmou este domingo que irá antecipar a saída do secretário da Defesa, Jim Mattis, para o dia 1 de Janeiro, nomeando Patrick Shanahan para o seu lugar. Mattis havia saído do cargo por divergências políticas mas ofereceu-se para se manter no cargo durante mais dois meses.Uma fonte próxima da Casa Branca referiu à agência Reuters que Trump ficou "aborrecido" com a carta de demissão de Mattis, que criticava implicitamente as políticas externas de Trump e o seu tratamento perante aliados militares dos Estados Unidos, na semana em que foi noticiada a intenção de retirar por completo as tropas norte-americanas da Síria.Trump anunciou a chamada de Shanahan para secretário de Estado da Defesa interino através de um tweet, descrevendo-o como "muito talentoso".Numa série de tweets, o presidente norte-americano mencionou também uma "produtiva" conversa com o presidente turco, Tayyip Erdogan, em que falaram sobre uma "lenta e altamente coordenada" retirada das tropas dos EUA do território sírio, uma decisão que havia despertado críticas políticas no seu país."Discutimos o Estado Eslâmico, o nosso envolvimento mútuo na Síria e a lenta altamente coordenada retirada de tropas norte-americanas na região", afirmou Trump. "Depois de muitos anos, eles vão voltar a casa."Donald Trump acrescentou ainda que ele e Erdogan "expandiram em grande número" as trocas comerciais entre Estados Unidos da América e Turquia, depois dos dois aliados da NATO ter sofrido algumas reviravoltas durante o último verão.