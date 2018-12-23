Mundo Trump antecipa saída de Mattis como secretário da Defesa dos EUA
Mundo

Trump antecipa saída de Mattis como secretário da Defesa dos EUA

Através do Twitter, o presidente norte-americano já apresentou o sucessor a partir de 1 de Janeiro de 2019: Patrick Shanahan. Mattis havia saído do cargo por divergências políticas.
Reuters
Sábado 23 de dezembro de 2018 às 20:42
O presidente norte-americano, Donald Trump, afirmou este domingo que irá antecipar a saída do secretário da Defesa, Jim Mattis, para o dia 1 de Janeiro, nomeando Patrick Shanahan para o seu lugar. Mattis havia saído do cargo por divergências políticas mas ofereceu-se para se manter no cargo durante mais dois meses.

Uma fonte próxima da Casa Branca referiu à agência Reuters que Trump ficou "aborrecido" com a carta de demissão de Mattis, que criticava implicitamente as políticas externas de Trump e o seu tratamento perante aliados militares dos Estados Unidos, na semana em que foi noticiada a intenção de retirar por completo as tropas norte-americanas da Síria.

Trump anunciou a chamada de Shanahan para secretário de Estado da Defesa interino através de um tweet, descrevendo-o como "muito talentoso".



Numa série de tweets, o presidente norte-americano mencionou também uma "produtiva" conversa com o presidente turco, Tayyip Erdogan, em que falaram sobre uma "lenta e altamente coordenada" retirada das tropas dos EUA do território sírio, uma decisão que havia despertado críticas políticas no seu país.

"Discutimos o Estado Eslâmico, o nosso envolvimento mútuo na Síria e a lenta altamente coordenada retirada de tropas norte-americanas na região", afirmou Trump. "Depois de muitos anos, eles vão voltar a casa."

Donald Trump acrescentou ainda que ele e Erdogan "expandiram em grande número" as trocas comerciais entre Estados Unidos da América e Turquia, depois dos dois aliados da NATO ter sofrido algumas reviravoltas durante o último verão.







