Política CDS destaca necessidade de respostas aos populismos
CDS destaca necessidade de respostas aos populismos

O CDS-PP, na leitura ao discurso do Presidente da República na sessão solene do 25 de Abril, destacou a necessidade de reforma permanente das democracias como resposta eficaz às ameaças e populismos.
Lusa 25 de abril de 2018 às 12:46
"O senhor Presidente da República alertou também para a necessidade de as democracias se irem reformando e isso é também algo muito importante. O sistema político combate mais eficazmente os populismos, combate mais eficazmente as ameaças à democracia, se se conseguir actualizar e reformar. Essa é uma necessidade permanente para a qual o CDS está muito disponível", afirmou o porta-voz do partido, João Almeida.

Falando aos jornalistas, na Assembleia da República, o dirigente e deputado centrista disse que a abertura do CDS também passa por uma eventual revisão das leis eleitorais, ressalvando que essa discussão deve ser "em cima de eleições", como actualmente, numa referência às europeias, regionais da Madeira e legislativas de 2019.

Das reflexões de Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, o CDS destacou também importância de "não haver deslumbramentos" em política, "de não se achar, em momento nenhum, que todas as soluções estão encontradas".

"Isso é importante para o CDS. Nós consideramos que há muito ainda a fazer pelo país, que aquilo que temos neste momento está longe de ser aquilo que podemos ter, e, por isso, o CDS tem feito muitas propostas para que possamos ir mais longe enquanto país", sustentou.

"Isso tem a ver com a segunda reflexão: a necessidade de existirem alternativas, a necessidade de, em política, haver diferentes pontos de vista e haver a discussão democrática entre esses pontos de vista. É por isso que o CDS entende, enquanto oposição, como muito importante o papel que tem, propondo alternativas às políticas deste Governo e permitindo essa discussão", acrescentou.

João Almeida apontou para a necessidade de reforço da participação em eleições: "Temos de perceber que, seja pelo sistema político, seja pelo sistema eleitoral, seja pela atractividade das mensagens políticas, temos de ser capazes de trazer de novo as pessoas a essa participação".



mais votado Anónimo Há 1 hora

Nova Zelândia, Primeiríssimo Mundo, economia e sociedade muito mais rica e desenvolvida do que a tristemente célebre portuguesa: "News broke last year that Inland Revenue was to cut its workforce of 5647 staff to only 3700 people by 2021- almost a third of its workforce – with many of those jobs to go this year. The $1.9 billion business transformation programme is a decade-long shift towards a more digital way of doing business. Around the corner and along the road a bit from where IRD used to have offices in Whanganui, staff at the BNZ will take little comfort in knowing they are not among the 50 staff throughout the country the bank has just announced are about to lose their jobs. More cuts are possible, the bank says, as it adapts to changing times, while across the ditch the bank's parent company is laying off 6000 staff." http://www.nzherald.co.nz/wanganui-chronicle/opinion/news/article.cfm?c_id=1503423&objectid=12031470

comentários mais recentes
Anónimo Há 1 hora

Nova Zelândia, Primeiríssimo Mundo, economia e sociedade muito mais rica e desenvolvida do que a tristemente célebre portuguesa: "News broke last year that Inland Revenue was to cut its workforce of 5647 staff to only 3700 people by 2021- almost a third of its workforce – with many of those jobs to go this year. The $1.9 billion business transformation programme is a decade-long shift towards a more digital way of doing business. Around the corner and along the road a bit from where IRD used to have offices in Whanganui, staff at the BNZ will take little comfort in knowing they are not among the 50 staff throughout the country the bank has just announced are about to lose their jobs. More cuts are possible, the bank says, as it adapts to changing times, while across the ditch the bank's parent company is laying off 6000 staff." http://www.nzherald.co.nz/wanganui-chronicle/opinion/news/article.cfm?c_id=1503423&objectid=12031470

Anónimo Há 1 hora

Entretanto no esquecido e pobrezinho Reino Unido... "HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) would be hardest hit, with 2,451 and 2,231 staff potentially made redundant, respectively, out of a Whitehall-wide total of 6,865 forecast losses. The Department for Transport (DfT) would lose 1,126 employees." www.computerweekly.com/news/450423926/Nearly-7000-civil-service-jobs-at-risk-in-government-as-a-platform-strategy

manuelfaf Há 1 hora

"É por isso que o CDS entende, enquanto oposição, como muito importante o papel que tem, propondo alternativas às políticas deste Governo e permitindo essa discussão""
A parte das propostas alternativas, tudo bem e concordo e incentivo, a parte de chamar oposição é que não me parece correcta. Embora enraizada e interiorizada em todo o mundo parece-me totalmente descabida e contrária às funções e objectivos dos deputados que deveriam trabalhar para o mesmo patrão, os cidadãos...
Na corrente de pensamento actual, a actividade profissional do deputado tem como objectivo principal a eleição do seu partido e o bem-estar da população como secundário.

