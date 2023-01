Twitter terá sofrido ataque e mais de 200 milhões de emails foram divulgados

Leia Também Maioria vota para que Elon Musk deixe de ser CEO do Twitter

Twitter database leaks for free with 235,000,000 records.



The database contains 235,000,000 unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses and will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing.



This is one of the most significant leaks ever. pic.twitter.com/kxRY605qMZ