Fórum para a Competitividade antecipa abrandamento no 2.º trimestre e revê PIB em baixa
Fórum para a Competitividade antecipa abrandamento no 2.º trimestre e revê PIB em baixa

O Fórum para a Competitividade está menos optimista em relação ao andamento da economia portuguesa. O que mais preocupa é a queda da produtividade.
Fórum para a Competitividade antecipa abrandamento no 2.º trimestre e revê PIB em baixa
"No 1.º trimestre, o PIB de Portugal desacelerou de 2,4% para 2,1%, como esperado, mas com perspectivas de novos abrandamentos", diz o Fórum.
Miguel Baltazar
Tiago Varzim 04 de junho de 2018 às 10:52
O Fórum para a Competitividade antecipa um novo abrandamento da economia no segundo trimestre deste ano, depois do travão no primeiro trimestre. Na nota de conjuntura de Maio, o gabinete de estudos da entidade revê em baixa a previsão para o PIB de 2018, tal como tinham feito a OCDE e o FMI na semana passada.

O "abrandamento deverá prosseguir no segundo trimestre", prevê o Fórum para a Competitividade, referindo que as exportações, incluindo as de turismo, devem continuar a crescer menos do que as importações. "Outros indicadores entretanto divulgados apontam para que esta desaceleração se prolongue, pelo menos no trimestre corrente", explica o gabinete de estudos da entidade.

O intervalo de previsão da variação anual do PIB passou de 2,2% e 2,5% para entre 2,0% e 2,3%. Na semana passada, a OCDE reviu em baixa a sua previsão de 2,3% - a estimativa do Governo - para 2,2%. Ainda assim, o economista-chefe interino da Organização, Álvaro Santos Pereira, admitiu que não era algo preocupante. Também o FMI reviu em baixa de 2,4% para 2,3%.

Apesar da cautela, o Fórum para a Competitividade admite que os efeitos que influenciaram o crescimento económico do arranque do ano podem inverter nos próximos trimestres. Um desses efeitos é a chuva que afectou o investimento em construção no primeiro trimestre.

Além disso, analisando a evolução do PIB português, a nota de conjuntura assinala que o consumo privado registou uma "composição mais favorável", que se traduz em "menos bens duradouros e mais bens e serviços correntes".

Produtividade em queda

É um problema recorrente na economia portuguesa: a produtividade. O Fórum para a Competitividade diz que "um dos aspectos mais negativos desta evolução [económica] é que se registou de novo uma queda da produtividade, com o PIB a crescer menos do que o emprego, devido à baixa qualidade dos empregos criados".

Nas contas do gabinete de estudos, uma vez que o emprego está a crescer 3,2%, "o PIB deveria estar a crescer a 4,5% porque a produtividade deveria estar a crescer".

Ainda assim, a entidade assinala que a taxa de desemprego já está muito próxima dos 7,2% registados no período pré-crise.

O mercado de trabalho melhorou no primeiro trimestre, mas os salários não. O Índice de Custo do Trabalho caiu 1,5%, principalmente porque houve um aumento do número de horas trabalhadas no sector privado. Para o Fórum "a contenção salarial em simultâneo com uma queda continuada da taxa de desemprego é uma boa notícia para a competitividade da economia".

Mas admite também que é "um pouco surpreendente". "Uma explicação possível é que as empresas ainda têm memória da necessidade e quase impossibilidade de baixar salários durante a crise e não querem aumentar estes custos, que são praticamente irreversíveis", conclui a nota de conjuntura de Maio.



