Coreia do Norte liberta três prisioneiros norte-americanos
Mundo

Coreia do Norte liberta três prisioneiros norte-americanos

Anúncio foi dado por Donald Trump via Twitter.
Coreia do Norte liberta três prisioneiros norte-americanos
Negócios 09 de maio de 2018 às 13:51
A Coreia do Norte libertou três prisioneiros norte-americanos, numa vitória diplomática para Donald Trump enquanto se organiza o primeiro encontro entre Kim Jong-un e o presidente dos EUA. Todos os libertados são cidadãos de ascendência coreana. 

A libertação foi anunciada por Donald Trump no Twitter, um dia depois de este ter rasgado o acordo nuclear com o Irão, refere a Sábado. Na mesma conferência de imprensa, o presidente dos EUA explicou que Mike Pompeo, o seu secretário de Estado, estava a viajar para a Coreia do Norte. Agora, informou que Pompeo volta com "os três cavalheiros maravilhosos que toda a gente quer encontrar". 



Recentemente, a Coreia do Norte anunciou que terminaria com os testes nucleares e de mísseis de largo alcance. 









Camponio da beira Há 1 hora

Um bom gesto, pena é o o estudante por ter apanhado um cartaz, ter sido preso e tão maltratado e vir a falecer horas depois de ter sido libertado...

General Ciresp Há 1 hora

Muitas pistas de Trump nao temos ,mas eu creio ter visto1.Com o rasgar do acordo nuclear com o Irao e ele ser aplaudido apenas por2paises(Israel e Arabia saudita)mostram-nos q Trump gostaria armar o maior numero de paises com armamento americano.Tanto berro contra Norte Coreia e deixa Irao o a solta

