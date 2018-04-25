Bruxelas quer aumentar o investimento na inteligência artificial em 20 mil milhões até 2020

A sua opinião

mais votado Anónimo Há 1 hora Nova Zelândia, Primeiríssimo Mundo, economia e sociedade muito mais rica e desenvolvida do que a tristemente célebre portuguesa: "News broke last year that Inland Revenue was to cut its workforce of 5647 staff to only 3700 people by 2021- almost a third of its workforce – with many of those jobs to go this year. The $1.9 billion business transformation programme is a decade-long shift towards a more digital way of doing business. Around the corner and along the road a bit from where IRD used to have offices in Whanganui, staff at the BNZ will take little comfort in knowing they are not among the 50 staff throughout the country the bank has just announced are about to lose their jobs. More cuts are possible, the bank says, as it adapts to changing times, while across the ditch the bank's parent company is laying off 6000 staff." http://www.nzherald.co.nz/wanganui-chronicle/opinion/news/article.cfm?c_id=1503423&objectid=12031470

Anónimo Há 1 hora Entretanto no esquecido e pobrezinho Reino Unido... "HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) would be hardest hit, with 2,451 and 2,231 staff potentially made redundant, respectively, out of a Whitehall-wide total of 6,865 forecast losses. The Department for Transport (DfT) would lose 1,126 employees." www.computerweekly.com/news/450423926/Nearly-7000-civil-service-jobs-at-risk-in-government-as-a-platform-strategy