Sob chuva de críticas, Musk vende 3,6 mil milhões de dólares em ações da Tesla

Why tell me why?



Tesla matters. Elon is a mere hired hands. He is our employee



Tesla is 19 year old, ranked 4th with 2.4% allocation in S&P, not a baby and soon be the biggest



Elon was the proud father, Tesla has grown up



An executioner, Tim Cook-like is needed, not Elon https://t.co/2qPQz8cAWZ