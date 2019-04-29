Fundador do Facebook cria “caixa do sono” para a esposa

Mark Zuckerberg criou uma caixa de madeira que emite luz para ajudar a sua esposa Priscilla a dormir melhor durante a noite sem ter que confirmar o telemóvel para ver se é hora de ir ver as filhas.

A "caixa do sono" emite uma luz muito fraca entre 6h e 7h da manhã - quando as filhas deveriam acordar. A caixa não mostra a hora porque que isso a stressaria e atrapalharia o seu sono, revelou o presidente do Facebook num post no Instagram publicado no sábado.

"Até agora, funcionou melhor do que eu esperava, e ela agora pode dormir a noite toda", disse Zuckerberg, acrescentando que o dispositivo já é popular entre os amigos. "Estou a divulgar isto caso outro empresário queira comprar a ideia e construir caixas do sono para mais pessoas!".

Nem todo o mundo ficou impressionado. A cantora britânica Lily Allen criticou a eficácia do Facebook em controlar conteúdos racistas, questionando se havia um algoritmo para eliminar a supremacia branca.

No mês passado, o Facebook anunciou planos para proibir conteúdos com referências ao nacionalismo e ao separatismo branco, dando um grande passo para combater o racismo e o discurso de ódio no site.

O problema do nacionalismo branco ganhou destaque em março, quando o assassino responsável pela morte de 50 pessoas na Nova Zelândia publicou um manifesto racista online e usou a plataforma do Facebook para transmitir ao vivo o massacre em duas mesquitas.