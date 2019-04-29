Fundador do Facebook cria “caixa do sono” para a esposa

Mark Zuckerberg criou uma caixa de madeira que emite luz para ajudar a sua esposa Priscilla a dormir melhor durante a noite sem ter que confirmar o telemóvel para ver se é hora de ir ver as filhas.
A "caixa do sono" emite uma luz muito fraca entre 6h e 7h da manhã - quando as filhas deveriam acordar. A caixa não mostra a hora porque que isso a stressaria e atrapalharia o seu sono, revelou o presidente do Facebook num post no Instagram publicado no sábado.
"Até agora, funcionou melhor do que eu esperava, e ela agora pode dormir a noite toda", disse Zuckerberg, acrescentando que o dispositivo já é popular entre os amigos. "Estou a divulgar isto caso outro empresário queira comprar a ideia e construir caixas do sono para mais pessoas!".
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
Nem todo o mundo ficou impressionado. A cantora britânica Lily Allen criticou a eficácia do Facebook em controlar conteúdos racistas, questionando se havia um algoritmo para eliminar a supremacia branca.
No mês passado, o Facebook anunciou planos para proibir conteúdos com referências ao nacionalismo e ao separatismo branco, dando um grande passo para combater o racismo e o discurso de ódio no site.
O problema do nacionalismo branco ganhou destaque em março, quando o assassino responsável pela morte de 50 pessoas na Nova Zelândia publicou um manifesto racista online e usou a plataforma do Facebook para transmitir ao vivo o massacre em duas mesquitas.
